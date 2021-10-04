TERA Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. TERA has a market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $167,820.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00065028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00101561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00140197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,666.41 or 0.99859657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.17 or 0.06997546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002527 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

