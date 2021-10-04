Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.95. Tenneco posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Tenneco stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 59.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,626,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 31.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,134,000 after acquiring an additional 677,886 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Tenneco by 237.3% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after buying an additional 1,477,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

