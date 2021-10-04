Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 4,499 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after buying an additional 1,505,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,106,000 after buying an additional 368,520 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $44,871,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 329,077 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 859.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 236,210 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,735. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

