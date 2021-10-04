Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 12,710 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,655,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 85,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,454,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,187,000 after buying an additional 82,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $41.10. 36,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,062. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

