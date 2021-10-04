Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,301 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 116,627 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter.

SPIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.12. 29,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,008. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $31.83.

