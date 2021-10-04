Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 9,545 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.0% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,443,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,462 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.40. 1,817,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,601,371. The stock has a market cap of $365.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

