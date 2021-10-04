Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,994,578. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $209.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.