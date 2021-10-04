Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,931 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $38,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.65. The company had a trading volume of 131,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,800. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day moving average is $114.08. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.