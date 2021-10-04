TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Raised to $40.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 1.1% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 164,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

