TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Down 41.5% in September

TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 17,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBC opened at $13.76 on Monday. TC Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.