Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 417,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,396,000 after acquiring an additional 96,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $3,534,000. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.99. The company had a trading volume of 132,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $565.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $80.61 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 46.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.