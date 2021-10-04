Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Short Interest Up 135.3% in September

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the August 31st total of 88,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 331,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE TWND opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Tailwind Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter worth $113,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

