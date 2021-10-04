Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $45.93 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $908.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,040 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,049.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 203,707 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,135,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

