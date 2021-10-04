T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,607 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $229,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $198.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.94 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

