Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 520.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 38,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 122,396 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,678,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65,205 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $81.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

