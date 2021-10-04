Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $78,000 in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 99.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at about $19,824,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

OSTK stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 4.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.35.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

