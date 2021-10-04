Synergy Financial Management LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 681.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,649,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,138,000 after buying an additional 3,182,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1,156.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after buying an additional 2,856,326 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 28.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after buying an additional 1,682,318 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8,760.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,497,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after buying an additional 1,480,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 10.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,736,000 after buying an additional 1,243,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 264,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on HBI. Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

