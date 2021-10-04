Synergy Financial Management LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in FMC by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 461,236 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,518,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,715,000 after buying an additional 50,108 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

NYSE:FMC traded down $2.00 on Monday, hitting $90.25. 35,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,308. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

