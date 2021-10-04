Synergy Financial Management LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Synergy Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.48. The company has a market capitalization of $207.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

