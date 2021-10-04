Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP cut its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Synaptics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,375,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,919,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in Synaptics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $182.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.86. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $191.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

