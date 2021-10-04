SWYFT (SWYFTT) One Day Volume Hits $3,874.00

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 656.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $22,991.93 and $3,874.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,683.71 or 0.43151744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00056185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.00278180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00116099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFTT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

