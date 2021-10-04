SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Short Interest Up 38.0% in September

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the August 31st total of 149,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 323,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000.

SVFA stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. SVF Investment has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $14.85.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

