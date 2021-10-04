SVB Leerink Raises Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $180.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $148.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XLRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.86.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $174.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.39. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 60,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59,120 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,456,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

