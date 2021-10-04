SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $770.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIVB. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $637.78.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $664.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $585.80 and a 200-day moving average of $563.10. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $677.14. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $563.04 per share, for a total transaction of $281,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,983,907.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,775 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,034,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

