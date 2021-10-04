SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $664.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $585.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.10. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $677.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 target price (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.78.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $563.04 per share, for a total transaction of $281,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,983,907.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $11,069,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

