SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $5.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $17.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $664.53. 281,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,668. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $677.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $585.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.10.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $563.04 per share, for a total transaction of $281,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,983,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,775. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.