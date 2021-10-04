Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $12.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

