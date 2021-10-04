Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth about $137,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 42.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth about $181,000. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANL stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $239.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANL shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

