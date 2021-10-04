Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $1,314,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,107,000 after acquiring an additional 288,200 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $50.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 101.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

