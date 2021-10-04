Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 67,929 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at $77,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 446.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the period. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $11.50 on Monday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.