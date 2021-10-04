Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 167.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 264,775 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth $5,355,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,917 shares in the company, valued at $601,645.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $255,970 in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.66. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

