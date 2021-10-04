Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) by 108.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.23% of iSun worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iSun by 50.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iSun during the first quarter worth $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iSun during the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iSun in the first quarter valued at about $1,242,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iSun alerts:

Shares of iSun stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. iSun, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.20.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. iSun had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 12.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of iSun from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of iSun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.