Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Surgalign worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 1st quarter valued at $5,755,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Surgalign by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Surgalign by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,846 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Surgalign by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRGA. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.21.

In other news, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 702,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $653,749.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,396,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,130.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,735.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 788,056 shares of company stock valued at $735,790 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

SRGA stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

