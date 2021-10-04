Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) & KE (NYSE:BEKE) Head to Head Review

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) and KE (NYSE:BEKE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and KE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A KE $10.80 billion 1.54 $425.68 million $0.15 124.13

KE has higher revenue and earnings than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Profitability

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and KE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A KE 3.82% 4.92% 3.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of KE shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and KE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A KE 0 5 3 0 2.38

KE has a consensus target price of $45.27, indicating a potential upside of 143.13%. Given KE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KE is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Summary

KE beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Company Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services. It facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. The company also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; and owns Deyou, a franchise model for connected brokerage stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

