Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $376.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.92. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $130.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.95 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 2,971.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 84.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $219,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

