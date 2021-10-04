Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SUNL. Cowen assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Sunlight Financial stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. Sunlight Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

