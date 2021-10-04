Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Down 39.9% in September

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the August 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUHJY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.34. 309,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.456 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Sun Hung Kai Properties’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.