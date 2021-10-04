Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities to C$25.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

SMU.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.38.

TSE SMU.UN opened at C$20.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.90. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$12.59 and a 12 month high of C$21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

