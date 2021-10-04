Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 154,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,000. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 214,367.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,609,000 after buying an additional 18,649,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $117,221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,141.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,092 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $60,799,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,272,000 after purchasing an additional 475,086 shares during the last quarter.

COMT stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.82. 10,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

