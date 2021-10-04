Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 427 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after purchasing an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after purchasing an additional 743,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 178,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,967,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,081,000 after purchasing an additional 783,781 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $166.06. The stock had a trading volume of 448,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,632,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.76. The company has a market cap of $496.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.09 and a one year high of $169.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

