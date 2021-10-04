Stokes Family Office LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $429.06. The stock had a trading volume of 386,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,037. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.49. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $323.72 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

