Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 35 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $429.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,037. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.49. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $323.72 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

