Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 1,271 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 370,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 27,360 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

