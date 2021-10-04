Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,223 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,054,000 after buying an additional 210,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $63.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 0.55. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. Analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

