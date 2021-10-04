Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 918,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 368,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,519,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in American International Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in American International Group by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,379,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE AIG opened at $55.48 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.