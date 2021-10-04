Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,929 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CONN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at about $8,836,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after buying an additional 397,771 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter valued at about $9,483,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 486.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 334,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after buying an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. Conn’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $682.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $43,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $376,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,069 shares of company stock worth $2,010,555. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

