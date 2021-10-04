Stephens Inc. AR Buys 366,084 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 3,660.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,084 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,275,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $938,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $595,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 95.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 97,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 503,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 56,018 shares during the last quarter.

GGN opened at $3.71 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $4.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

