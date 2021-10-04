Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 494 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on STAG. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

