State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 29,642 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of DISH Network worth $20,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DISH Network by 3,698.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,571 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,812,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 2,113.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 802,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,223,000 after purchasing an additional 797,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $45.16 on Monday. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.