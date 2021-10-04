State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $22.07 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $22,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP opened at $447.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $477.24 and its 200-day moving average is $456.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.